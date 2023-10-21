El Sisi urges world leaders to work on Gaza ceasefire and sustained aid to Palestinians

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asked an international summit he was hosting on Saturday to immediately work towards a ceasefire in the Gaza war and guarantee sustained humanitarian aid to the coastal enclave's 2.3 million people.

"We meet in Cairo at a difficult time. Our humanity is being tested ahead of our interests and the depth of our faith in the value of man and his right to live are put to the test," the president said in his opening remarks at the one-day gathering.

The heads of several states were reportedly attending the summit.

Mr El Sisi spoke just hours after the first shipment of humanitarian aid into Gaza arrived nearly two weeks after Hamas's war with Israel began. Mr El Sisi said the delivery of the aid on Saturday was the result of talks with the US. The aid was delivered under the supervision of the UN and its Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA alongside the Palestinian Red Crescent.

"It is an unprecedented crisis that requires our full attention to prevent the conflict from becoming wider and threaten he international security and stability," the President said.

"We need to reach a specific consensus on a roadmap whose aim is to stop the current humanitarian tragedy and revive the peace process on several tracks.

"This starts with guaranteeing the full, safe, quick and sustained humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. We then immediately move to negotiations on a ceasefire and we next urgently begin negotiations to revive the peace process."

The absence of a high-ranking US official dampened expectations that the Cairo Summit for Peace would produce anything that could change conditions in Gaza. There is currently no US ambassador in Cairo and the mission's charge d'Affairs is representing Washington.

A final communique at the end of the one-day meeting does not seem likely given the divergence in views of the participants, said the officials.

The Gaza crisis began when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing some 1,400 people, including women and children, and taking 200 hostages.

Israel's response constituted the heaviest air campaign on Gaza since its first war with Hamas in 2008. To date, 4,137 Palestinians have been killed, one million displaced and nearly 150,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

Palestinians search for survivors in buildings hit by Israeli air strikes in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, on Saturday. Getty Images

While preparing for a ground offensive, Israel has blockaded Gaza, denying its residents water, electricity and fuel and creating a humanitarian crisis.

On Saturday, lorries laden with aid supplies drove through the Rafah border crossing from the Egyptian side and offloaded their cargo on to Palestinian lorries waiting on the Gaza side. The Palestinian lorries were escorted by white SUVs bearing the UN blue logo.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue his war until “victory” and to wipe out Hamas.

Officials involved in the preparations for the Cairo Summit for Peace said more than 30 heads of state, prime ministers and cabinet ministers would be in attendance, including Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Qatar's Sheikh Tamim, Bahrain's King Hamad and the prime ministers of Italy, Spain and Greece and Iraq.

Also in attendance will be UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Japan and Norway as well as representatives of the EU, African Union and the Arab League.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi during their meeting in Cairo on Friday. Reuters

Mr El Sisi on Saturday reiterated Cairo's growing concern over what it sees as an Israeli plot to force Gaza's Palestinians to escape the bombardment and possible ground offensive to find refuge in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

"Egypt emphasized and emphasizes again its total rejection of forced eviction of the Palestinians and their migration to Egyptian territory in Sinai," he said. "That would simply be a final liquidation of the Palestinian cause and an end to the dream of an independent Palestinian state."

Egypt's position reflects Arab fears that Palestinians could again flee or be forced from their homes as they were during the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948 and in the aftermath of the 1967 war when Israel captured Sinai, the Gaza Strip, Syria's Golan Heights and the Jordanian-administered West Bank.

Government-inspired rallies rejecting the eviction of Palestinians were held across Egypt on Friday, with thousands participating.

Israeli soldiers and tanks at a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel. AP

Independent rallies were also held outside Cairo's ancient Al Azhar mosque - the world's foremost seat of Sunni Islam learning - and the Mustafa Mahmoud mosque in the upscale Mohandiseen district across the Nile.

Protesters at both locations marched on Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the 2011 uprising that toppled autocratic ruler Hosni Mubarak.

Chanting anti-government and pro-Palestinian slogans, the protesters clashed with police on streets leading to the square but managed to reach it.

At least 100 protesters were arrested, according to police officials.