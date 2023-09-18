Egypt's El Sisi heads to the UAE for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi was on Monday flying to the UAE for talks with President Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi, the Egyptian presidency has said.

It said the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations and review regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Egypt and the UAE are close allies, bound by political and economic ties. The UAE is among Egypt's major Arab financial backers and has over the years invested billions of dollars in the country, the most populous Arab nation with 105 million people.

The two nations have in recent years held joint war games.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr El Sisi last met in August, when they held talks in the Egyptian city of New Alamein, on the Mediterranean coast.