Egypt's El Sisi and Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed discuss disputed Gerd dam in Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met in Cairo on Wednesday night to discuss the war in Sudan and their dispute over the Nile dam, the Egyptian presidency said.

Mr Abiy arrived in Cairo to take part in a summit of Sudan's neighbours scheduled to open later on Thursday.

Countries are to discuss ways to end the three-month-old conflict between Sudan's army rival and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has created a humanitarian crisis.

The Egyptian presidency did not give further details on the meeting between Mr El Sisi and Mr Abiy.

Sources told The National earlier this week that the two nations were expected to resume negotiations over the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (Gerd) that is being built, which Egypt sees as a threat to its vital share of the river's water,

Ethiopia and downstream nations Egypt and Sudan last held talks over the dam in April 2021 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Those broke down when Ethiopia rejected suggestions by Cairo and Khartoum to allow representatives of the US, EU and the World Bank to join the African Union in mediating a settlement of the decade-old dispute.

Sources familiar with the process said the agreement in principle by Ethiopia and Egypt to resume talks has followed months of mediation behind the scenes by Russia and South Africa, two countries wielding considerable leverage in Addis Ababa while maintaining close relations with Cairo.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. EPA

The sources gave no details on the mediation but said both sides expressed a willingness to make concessions to end the long-running dispute. They said no date had been set for the talks or where they would be held but added they would take place within months.

A resumption of negotiations would follow Ethiopia's announcement last month that it was preparing for a fourth filling of the dam. Addis Ababa is not coordinating the move with either Cairo or Khartoum.

Egypt maintains that the dam would reduce its share of Nile water, wiping out hundreds of thousands of agricultural jobs and disrupting its delicate food balance at a time of rising prices and a rapid increase in its population.

Cairo's response to the dam has varied over time, from military threats to assurances that only diplomacy would end the dispute.

Both Egypt and Sudan want Ethiopia to enter a legally binding agreement on the operation of the $5 billion dam, built on the Blue Nile – the river's main tributary – about 20km from the border with Sudan.

But Ethiopia insists that recommendations, rather than a binding deal, should suffice. It has occasionally accused Egypt of meddling in its internal affairs or seeking to destabilise it. It has also sought to reassure Egypt and Sudan that no harm would come to them as a result of the dam.