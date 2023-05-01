Egypt divided over proposed $1,600 dog licence

A new draft law aiming to regulate the ownership of dogs and other animals in Egypt will require all owners to pay a fee of between 1,000 and 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($32-$1,600) to register their animals with the state.

The law, which received preliminary approval in parliament on Sunday, was presented to provide a concrete legislative framework to deal with “dangerous animals”, after “recent incidents involving such animals that have resulted in people being hurt”, said MP Hesham Al Hosary, head of the agriculture and water resources committee.

The law was drafted and presented in the parliament by Mr Al Hosary.

The legislation would require all existing and aspiring dog owners, in addition to owners of other animals — such as lions and tigers — to register them with the relevant authorities, pay the necessary fees and receive a metal tag to be kept on the animal’s collar.

The fee would depend on the breed, however, the exact criteria on how the fee will be determined was not revealed by parliament.

The draft stipulates that all unregistered animals be disclosed as soon as possible.

Additionally, it requires that applicants for the new licence be at least 16, that they never leave their animals unattended in public and they take the necessary steps to ensure their housing is secure enough so they cannot escape.

Owners would also be required to report to the authorities if their animals were diagnosed with an infectious disease.

Those who break the law could be sentenced to three years jail and fined 200,000 Egyptian pounds.

During his address in parliament on Sunday, Mr Al Hosary explained his decision to present the draft law had been influenced by recent incidents that resulted in injuries for those involved.

In March, a dog owned by a television presenter attacked her neighbour inside an affluent gated community in the Greater Cairo district of 6th October. The male victim is in a coma having suffered severe injuries.

The owner was detained for four days after an order from Egypt’s Public Prosecution Office and an investigation was launched.

The incident stirred controversy, with many Egyptians taking to social media to share their own experiences of dog attacks and call for tougher regulations.

Others defended dog ownership and called for tighter controls on how people treat their animals.

A continuing economic crisis is increasingly forcing many Egyptians to abandon their pets, Mira Gamal, the owner of a shelter in Cairo told The National.

Consequently, there are concerns that the high fees required by the proposal will deter would-be dog owners.

“I am all for regulating dog ownership in Egypt but some owners are awful to their animals, I hear about these dog-fighting rings all over Cairo, which should definitely be looked into,” said Nourhan El Sebai, 37, an owner of two small dogs who lives in Cairo. “But why would owners be required to pay such a high fee? 50,000 pounds is not a small sum by any means, especially right now. So I think this will make many people abandon their animals on the streets as many already do.”

The date of the final vote on the draft law has not been disclosed by parliament.