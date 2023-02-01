Suez Canal tugs trying to free stuck ship

Suez Canal tug boats were attempting to free a ship stuck in the canal on Wednesday but sources told Reuters that traffic through the vital trade waterway was unaffected.

The stranded ship is the LNG Tanker Grace Emilia which has broken down, Reuters said citing two canal sources.

The incident happened in a southern section of the canal where a second channel allows for ships to bypass the blockage caused by an engine malfunction, one of the sources said.

The latest incident comes just three weeks after the MV Glory bound for China carrying 66,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine had to be refloated after running aground.

In 2021, the 400-meter Ever Given container ship ran aground in the canal blocking global trade for six days due to "technical or human errors".

Since then, the canal authorities have sought to ensure that the canal is widened or deepened at key locations to prevent such incidents from happening again. They have also bought newer more powerful tug boats to help move ships that get stranded in the vital waterway through which around 10 per cent of global trade passes.

The 193km canal connecting the Mediterranean and Red seas opened in 1869 and cuts the journey between Europe and Asia by around 8,900 km or 10 days of sailing.