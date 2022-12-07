Man dies after being hit by train on line linking Cairo to Egypt's new capital

A man has died after being struck by a train on the recently opened line that will connect Cairo with Egypt's New Administrative Capital, 45km to the east.

According to reports, the man had thrown himself into the path of an oncoming train on Tuesday.

Services between Badr and New Heliopolis stations on the new Cairo Light Rail Transit system were suspended for a short time while authorities removed the body, said Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels and RATP Dev, the French company that operates and maintains Cairo’s third metro line.

RATP Dev said buses were brought in to take passengers to their destinations.

Read More Egyptian family of four killed by train as they crossed tracks

It said trains were running again within an hour.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, LRT staff told local news outlets.

The LRT opened in July, one of many megaprojects constructed by Egypt’s government in recent years.

Passenger numbers have been low, in part because of relatively high ticket prices of its tickets — with a charge of $1.80 for the longest journey.

The line cost $1.24 billion to build and has become the subject of some controversy, fuelling debate about government spending and criticism of mounting debt.

The first phase of the LRT consists of 12 stations over a 70km route heading east out of Cairo.

When completed, the train will reach all the way to the New Administrative Capital, another controversial new development, and span a length of 100km, with 19 stations.