Why is Egypt witnessing a rise in gender-based violent crimes?

When Naira Ashraf's throat was slit on a busy street in the Egyptian Nile Delta city of Mansoura on June 20, the public was horrified and millions reshared a gruesome video of her murder at the hands of a man whose romantic advances she had rejected.

A few days later, the body of Egyptian television presenter Shaimaa El Gammal, who had been missing for a couple of weeks, was found buried in a private residence on the outskirts of Cairo. Her head was bashed in and her face was disfigured by nitric acid.

Investigations later revealed that her husband, a State Council judge, had murdered her over “marital differences”.

Days later, another murder took place in the agricultural province where Ashraf lost her life. There, a man slit his wife’s throat over marital differences.

The string of murders has raised questions as to why there appears to be an increase in crimes against women in the Arab world’s most populous nation.

A memorial outside Egypt's Mansoura University where on Monday, June 20, 21-year-old student Nayera Ashraf was brutally murdered by a man whom she had rejected multiple times. Kamal Tabikha / The National

The National spoke to Amel Fahmy, a prominent researcher and managing director of Tadwein Centre for Gender Studies, one of a few establishments in Egypt that document crimes against women and provide access to statistics on them.

“There does seem to be a marked increase in the number of violent crimes against women right now,” Ms Fahmy says, “But it’s important to note that violence against women was always somewhat rampant in Egypt.”

Impunity

Ms Fahmy’s research suggests that the current state of Egypt’s economy may be a contributing factor to why there is a rise in violence against women.

“We have conclusively determined that there is a strong correlation between poverty and domestic violence, and when you look at how expensive everything has got over the past few months, that creates a lot of pressure on families, which can make men become more violent towards the women in their lives,” she says.

Egypt does not have a comprehensive law that prohibits violence against women, a fact that has angered many of the country's activists, who think that this encourages more gender-based violence because there is a lack of serious consequences for perpetrators.

Violent crimes against women are usually dealt with on a case-by-case basis in Egypt and there is no protocol on how to deal with them in a way that offers protection to women.

Furthermore, marital rape is not punishable by law because of common perceptions that men have the right to sexual intercourse from their wives whenever they like.

“Until today, violent crimes against women are recorded in police stations under 'violence' with no mention of the fact that it was against a woman. This makes our jobs as researchers in this field much more difficult,” Ms Fahmy says. “Men face little to no consequences when they are violent with women, unless it’s particularly egregious like in Naira’s case.”

She says that Egypt’s rate of domestic violence is equal to the international average, citing a 2016 Demographic Health Survey which determined that one in four women is subjected to violent crime in a domestic setting.

“Developed countries and even many developing countries, particularly in Latin America, have implemented successful protection protocols for women which have mitigated the rate of gender-based violence there. This regrettably is not the case in Egypt yet.”

Deeply-rooted patriarchal thinking

The National also had a conversation with filmmaker and activist Aida El Kashef, who draws a strong parallel between a conservative trend in Egyptian religious discourse that began in the late 1970s and violence against women.

“In the 60s for instance, there were very few extremist clerics at Al Azhar and the establishment kept them in check,” Ms El Kashef says.

“However, today, we have religious figures coming out with statements that are directly inciting violence against women and it has become somewhat of a norm.”

She refers to a statement made after Ashraf’s murder, in which a professor of Islamic law at Al Azhar suggested that her clothes, which he deemed less than modest, contributed to her murder.

“Economic factors are undeniably contributing to this recent increase, but what people mustn't forget is that external pressures only make people more violent, it does not determine who they direct that violence against,” Mr El Kashef says.

“The fact that the violence is directed towards women is what needs to be explored here.”

The country’s male police officers, judges, civil servants and religious clerics are brought up with these patriarchal values and often cannot put them aside when doing their jobs, Mr El Kashef says.

Following a televised statement made by Ashraf’s killer, in which he attempted to reason away his crime, there was an outpouring of sympathy for him on social media.

Mr Fahmy says that this was because many Egyptian men related to the killer’s anger towards his victim and his inability to accept rejection.

“When a woman above 21 and no longer under her father’s will visits a police station to report that she is being beaten by him, officers will most often call her father, the very guy she is filing a report against, to come and pick her up, since they believe it’s a family matter that should be resolved privately,” Ms El Kashef says.

Social media: a double edged-sword

During a lengthy plea made by a prosecutor in the second hearing for Ashraf’s killer — which ended with a death sentence on Tuesday, June 28 — he urged the nation’s youth to return to traditional values the Egyptians “inherited from the Quran and the Bible equally”.

The televised plea also vilified social media (which the killer used to harass Ashraf and threaten her life), calling it an inappropriate way for Egyptian youngsters to meet or talk to each other and a means of exposing them to ways of life that are not in line with the traditional mores of the country.

However, many Egyptian women’s rights activists do not share this contemptuous view of social media since it has helped bring attention to the crimes committed against women in Egypt, becoming instrumental in the reporting of sexual harassment incidents in 2020, during a period that has since been described as Egypt’s #MeToo movement.

“Social media is a double-edged sword for women in Egypt,” Ms Fahmy says.

“On the one hand, it has been an invaluable tool when it comes to reporting gender-based crimes, but on the other, it has also exposed many women to cyber attacks from men who share the women’s private photos or threaten them with blackmail.”

Egypt's prosecutor-general's call for a return to traditional values is a course of action it takes regularly, and that because many of these state institutions represent the old Egypt, which did not have social media (a tool which has given the populace more agency), they are afraid that the old ways are dying out and that the changes will be too great to handle.

“We mustn't forget that the small wins that women have made over the past few years are probably one of the main reasons they are being subjected to such aggression now,” Ms Fahmy says.

“Opposers of this success are more anxious and desperate than ever to bring women down.”

Ms El Kashef says that social media has provided a channel for people to see that other ways of life are possible and that they don’t have to live the way their parents did.

She thinks that the newer ways of thinking, shared and viewed by millions on social media, are going to win the fight against rigid, patriarchal traditions.

“Every new generation that comes in makes small gains, that is undeniable. So, in my opinion, it’s only a matter of time before the old ways are completely gone,” she says, “This is why they are getting so aggressive now. They know they are powerless to stop it.”