Egypt emigration minister breaks silence about son's double-murder charges in US

Egypt’s emigration minister Nabila Makram broke her silence on Friday about murder charges issued against her son in a US criminal court in April, asserting that a final verdict from a US court is still pending.

“We are going through a difficult time owing to the accusation of my son committing a murder in the United States of America,” Ms Makram wrote in a widely circulated Facebook post.

The minister’s son, 26-year-old Ramy Fahim, who was charged with murdering two American men, a co-worker and his roommate, both 23, is eligible to receive the death penalty, according to a statement from the Orange County district attorney’s office on April 22.

The alleged murders took place on April 19 in the city of Anaheim, California, known for housing the country's famed Disneyland amusement park.

In addition to two counts of murder, Fahim has also been slapped with additional sentencing enhancements for lying in wait, multiple murders, and the personal use of a deadly weapon.

The enhancements for lying in wait and committing multiple murders make him eligible for the death penalty in California, said the district attorney’s statement.

A Fox News report the day after the murder said that the stateswoman’s son was reportedly found inside his victims’ apartment, and he was conscious but suffering from a minor knife wound. His car was also found at a nearby parking garage and security footage from the building showed him wandering the halls just outside the apartment just before the murder took place.

Police officials interviewed said the scene they witnessed was “quite gruesome”.

In her Facebook statement, Ms Makram promised that this “ordeal” would not hinder her from performing her role as minister and that she is more than capable of separating her personal life from her ministerial duties.

“Whatever the consequences, as a minister, I take full responsibility for my position and the requirements of working in it, and I make a clear distinction between what is personal and what is public,” Ms Makram asserted.

She concluded by urging the media to exercise accuracy and humanity when reporting on the incident.

“This ordeal befell an Egyptian family that is anxiously awaiting a judicial verdict that is yet to be known and that depends on the conscience of the judge issuing it,” Ms Makram concluded.