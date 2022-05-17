Manal Rostom becomes first Egyptian woman to summit Everest

Almost two months after embarking on one of the most challenging feats of endurance in the world, mountaineer and marathon runner Manal Rostom has become the first Egyptian woman to summit Mount Everest.

“Yesterday, I was the strongest woman I know,” Ms Rostom wrote in a celebratory Instagram post after reaching the Lobuche East point, 6,119 metres above sea level.

Over the course of her athletic career, Ms Rostom has also summited Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and Mount Elbrus.

The 42-year-old has also run in five of the world's six major marathons in New York, Berlin, Chicago, Boston, London as well as the Great Wall Marathon in China.

She is perhaps best known for her collaboration with sportswear company Nike, in which she became the first woman wearing a hijab to appear in a company advertisement.

Following the success of the campaign, Nike announced the release of a new athletic hijab, its first Muslim-specific product.

Aside from her involvement in the world of athletics, Ms Rostom is an activist who has aimed to highlight the discrimination faced by women who wear the hijab.

In 2014, she founded a Facebook group called "Surviving Hijab", which today has about one million members.

The group is an open platform through which women from all over the world can share their stories and struggles wearing the hijab.