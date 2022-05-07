Egypt’s military says officer and 10 soldiers killed in militant attack in Sinai

Egypt’s military said on Saturday that one officer and 10 soldiers were killed when militants attacked a water facility in the Sinai Peninsula. Five more service members were wounded in the attack, it added.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the military spokesman said the attackers were being pursued and were now under siege in a remote area of Sinai. It did not say when the attack took place.

It said the those killed and wounded belonged to a military contingent deployed in the area, but gave no further details.

The death toll in the attack suggests that the militants attacked in force.

It is also one of the highest death tolls among security forces in months and is bound to draw a heavy-handed response from the government.

Egyptian army and police, backed with fighter-jets and helicopter gunships, have been fighting militants in northern Sinai for years. In 2018, the government launched a major offensive against the militants, dislodging them from most of their strongholds in northern Sinai close to the Israel and Gaza border.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, himself a career soldier, said last month that a total of 3,277 service members from both the army and police have been killed fighting militants since 2013. More than 12,000 have been injured, he added.

The number of attacks blamed on militants spiked after the 2013 ousting of an Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, amid a popular uprising against his divisive one-year rule. However, their frequency was dramatically reduced after the launch of the 2018 offensive.

"We have settled the issue there, but the cost was very high. We will only declare the end of terrorism in Sinai when we have cleared all the roadside bombs there," the Egyptian leader said on April 27.

However, isolated, low-intensity attacks have continued, including the kidnapping and killing of civilians suspected of working for the military or members of tribes that have openly sided with the government.