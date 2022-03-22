Sheikh Mohamed meets with Egypt’s El Sisi and Israel’s Bennett in Sharm El Sheikh

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, attended a trilateral meeting in Sharm El Sheikh with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The meeting focused on strengthening relations between their countries and the importance of cooperation, coordination and consultation to meet the aspirations of development and stability in the region, according to state news agency Wam.

The three leaders also discussed energy security and the stability of global markets.

Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday and was accompanied on the visit by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, deputy chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Ali Al Shamsi, deputy secretary general of the Supreme National Security Council, and Mohamed Al Mazrouei, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court.