Egypt prosecutors launch medical malpractice investigation into Wael El Ebrashy's death

Egypt’s prosecutor-general has launched an investigation into allegations of medical malpractice playing a part in the death of veteran journalist Wael El Ebrashy, said a statement on Saturday.

The late journalist's widow, Sahaar El Ebrashy, on Thursday filed a petition with the country’s top prosecutors and its medical syndicate, accusing one of her husband’s doctors of malpractice which led his condition to worsen over the course of his months-long treatment.

El Ebrashy passed away last Saturday aged 58, due to complications brought on by a serious bout of Covid-19 which he was diagnosed with in late 2020.

In her petition, Ms El Ebrashy accuses Dr Sherif Abbas, a prominent hepatologist and gastroenterologist, of administering an unlisted experimental drug to her ailing husband, all the while making false claims that he had invented the treatment himself and that it would cure his illness in a week.

“A medical mistake on the part of his home isolation doctor is what caused his condition to worsen to such a degree,” Ms El Ebrashy tearfully told a local television station on the sidelines of her husband’s funeral, “It was also why it took them so long to treat him.”

Throughout the week following El Ebrashy’s death, his widow continually gave statements to local media urging people not to blindly trust their doctors.

Her statements were met with a heated response from the medical syndicate, which said on January 11: “While we empathise with the sadness and pain of loss that has swept the late journalist’s family, the syndicate denounces and completely rejects having its doctors attacked as a means for someone to vent out their emotions.”

However, on Saturday, Dr Abbas phoned into a popular talk show and admitted that he had given El Ebrashy a drug called sofosbuvir. The drug is sold under the brand name Sovaldi and used to treat hepatitis C, he said.

Insisting that he never gave El Ebrashy any experimental or unlisted medications, Dr Abbas explained to talk show host Amr Adib during Saturday’s episode of El Hekaya that Sovaldi was also administered to another 5 million Egyptians and that it has no side effects and is generally safe.

He said that while he knew that the drug was outside the health ministry’s protocol for Covid-19, he had read an international study which proved its efficacy at treating a wide range of viral infections.

The Egyptian Medical Syndicate said on Friday that it was open to receiving any petitions or complaints regarding El Ebrashy’s case, and urged prosecutors to carry out their investigations, adding that Abbas was ready to defend himself.

On the other hand, El Ebrashy’s widow’s claims were corroborated last week by another of his doctors, who posted the journalist’s test results on Facebook, saying that they conclusively determined that the use of Dr Abbas’s treatment exacerbated his lungs and quickened his pulmonary fibrosis which was officially ruled the cause of death by the authorities.

El Ebrashy’s wife also alleged in her petition that Dr Abbas smoked profusely while treating the sick journalist in his bedroom.

El Ebrashy was admitted to hospital in late 2020 with Covid-19, where he remained until March 2021. He was released to home care for months until his death on January 9.

While he was receiving treatment at home, the talk show host continuously insisted that his condition was improving, though he remained off the air for months. His widow later revealed that his condition had been steadily worsening since his return from the ICU in March 2021, which is also when he began being treated by Dr Abbas, she said.

El Ebrashy was buried in his home town of Sherbeen, in Egypt’s Daqahliyah province.