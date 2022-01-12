Four children suffocate in Egyptian apartment fire while parents are out

Four children died in a flat fire in the Giza neighbourhood of Faisal on Tuesday night, local news reports said.

All four, aged between 1 and 8, died of suffocation in the flat before it was opened by neighbours who were alerted by plumes of smoke from the balcony.

Initial investigations revealed the fire was caused by a short circuit in the third-floor apartment’s electrical system, police officials said.

The parents of the two boys and two girls were not home when the blaze occurred.

Witnesses said they did not think anyone was home because they saw both parents leave. The children’s father was reportedly at work while the mother was out running errands.

The country’s prosecutor general ordered all four children to be buried on Wednesday.

Investigations are still under way to conclusively determine the cause of the fire. The children’s parents were questioned by prosecution officials.