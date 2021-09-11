Egypt's rapid population growth hinders national progress, says El Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El Sisi has called on Egyptians to have fewer children. Reuters.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday warned that major development and infrastructure projects undertaken in the country would have little positive impact on the life of Egyptians unless they have fewer children, but he rejected proposals to make family planning compulsory.

In a wide-ranging speech, the Egyptian leader also urged critics of his government’s human rights record to step back from passing uninformed judgments and urged Egyptians to accept and tolerate their country’s religious and ethnic diversity.

On Egypt’s rapid population growth, which is roughly 2 per cent annually in a population of 100 million, El Sisi said an annual increase of 400,000 was optimal.

“Population growth is the real challenge,” he said, but rejected the idea of adopting a legislation that denies food subsidies, free education and other state perks to children beyond the first two.

Such legislation, he said, would clash with religious beliefs, put many children at risk and could prove difficult to implement.

“It is better if the culture of having just one or two children takes root,” he said. “If it is just a question of legislation, we would have done it years ago, but an unimplemented law is worthless.

“Who in this world can create jobs for the million man and woman who enter the labor market every year?”

This is not the first time the Egyptian leader has publicly commented on the thorny topic of population growth, which he says threatens to undermine his ambitious program to overhaul the economy, upgrade infrastructure, build new cities, create jobs and help the most vulnerable cope with rising prices.

But Saturday’s comments were his most candid to date on the subject.

Egypt, he said, needed to run on a trillion dollar a year to adequately meet the needs of its population.

“Only when this sum of money is available can you hold me and my government accountable,” he said.

In Saturday’s televised remarks, Mr El Sisi also defended his focus since taking office in 2014 on protecting women’s rights.

He said he wanted to eradicate the marriage of underage girls and continued to believe oral divorce, a man’s prerogative under Islam, should be banned despite of the opposition of top clerics.

He also questioned whether critics of Egypt’s human rights record at home and abroad were aware of the “challenges” his government was facing; and renewed his commitment to the creation of a “civil, modern and democratic state that respects its people and strives for their benefit.”

A crowded market in Cairo. AFP

President El Sisi has overseen a large-scale crackdown on critics, mostly supporters of the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood, jailing thousands of them and putting them on trial. A smaller number of secular critics have also been detained.

The government denies it has political prisoners, saying everyone in detention is facing due legal process and receives a fair trial by an independent judiciary.

The crackdown has gone in tandem with bringing media outlets under state control, significantly curtailing the activity of rights groups and slapping an effective ban on streets protests.

But Mr El Sisi, speaking after his government on Saturday unveiled an ambitious “national strategy” for human rights, was unapologetic as he catalogued the risks of unfettered freedoms in a region bedevilled by Islamic extremism.

“I must caution those tempted to think they have special cultural privileges and want to impose them on other societies. I say to them ‘careful this is the route of dictatorship’,” said President El Sisi, alluding to frequent criticism by western governments and rights groups of Egypt’s rights record. “’What you think is flawless may be so for you and your society but not to me and my society’.”

“Why don’t they want us to evolve normally and take our time to progress,” he argued, saying that while it took the West three or four centuries to evolve, it has only been 200 years since the creation of the modern-era Egypt.

President El Sisi has repeatedly stated that he embraced a broader definition of human rights that places the same emphasis on the right to housing, education and health care as that given to political rights and freedoms.

He has, meanwhile, taken big strides in protecting the rights of minority Christians - about 10 per cent of the population – championing tolerance and moving swiftly to protect members of the Egyptian diaspora when needed.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi looks on next to Pope Tawadros II, spiritual leader of the country's Coptic Orthodox Christians. Reuters.

On Saturday, he made uncustomary candid remarks for a Muslim leader, saying he did not think non-believers should be penalised and urged Muslims in Egypt not to be offended or angered by the sight of churches or synagogues in their country.

“If someone says he is not a Muslim, Christian or Jewish or does not believe in any other religion on the planet, I will say to him ‘suit yourself’,” he said. “I must respect his choice because the basic principle in this respect is freedom. The freedom to worship.”

Turning to the Arab Spring uprisings of a decade ago, he said they allowed the masses “intentionally or unintentionally” to destroy their countries thinking that this would yield better political systems.

Egypt’s uprising took place in 2011, when longtime autocratic ruler Hosni Mubarak was forced to step down after 29 years in power. A year later, an Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi, who hails from the Brotherhood was elected president.

Morsi’s year in office proved divisive. He was removed from power in 2013 by the military, then led by Mr El Sisi, amid street protests against his rule.

“I can say this now because enough rime has lapsed and things changed: 2011, in my own assessment, was tantamount to the death certificate of the Egyptian state,” said Mr El Sisi, who has in the past said the uprising was the wrong remedy for the country’s ills and vowed never to allow it to happen again.

On Saturday, he said the spread of religious extremism in the region was one consequent of the Arab uprisings and warned that unfettered rights could lead again to the collapse of the state.

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

The specs: 2019 BMW i8 Roadster Price, base: Dh708,750 Engine: 1.5L three-cylinder petrol, plus 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery Transmission: Six-speed automatic Power: 374hp (total) Torque: 570Nm (total) Fuel economy, combined: 2.0L / 100km

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

THE BIO Bio Box Role Model: Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul Favorite book: Zayed Biography of the leader Favorite quote: To be or not to be, that is the question, from William Shakespeare's Hamlet Favorite food: seafood Favorite place to travel: Lebanon Favorite movie: Braveheart

The Intruder Director: Deon Taylor Starring: Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good One star

MIDWAY Produced: Lionsgate Films, Shanghai Ryui Entertainment, Street Light Entertainment

Directed: Roland Emmerich

Cast: Ed Skrein, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Luke Evans, Nick Jonas, Mandy Moore, Darren Criss

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Sri Lanka World Cup squad Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Jeevan Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal.

