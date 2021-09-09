The Suez Canal is blocked to traffic after a container ship ran aground on Thursday, the Suez Canal Authority said according to local media reports.

This is a developing story...

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

THE BIO: Martin Van Almsick Hometown: Cologne, Germany Family: Wife Hanan Ahmed and their three children, Marrah (23), Tibijan (19), Amon (13) Favourite dessert: Umm Ali with dark camel milk chocolate flakes Favourite hobby: Football Breakfast routine: a tall glass of camel milk

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4