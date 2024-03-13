Palestinian teenager shot dead after stabbing attack in occupied West Bank

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israeli security forces shot dead a Palestinian teenager after a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank amid rising tensions between Israelis and Palestinians during Ramadan.

Two members of security forces guarding a checkpoint outside Bethlehem were moderately injured in the attack, Israel’s ambulance service said.

Soldiers and an armed civilian guard shot the 15-year-old attacker, “neutralising” him, police said.

Israeli checkpoints in the occupied West Bank are often locations for attacks. Reuters

The attack adds to fears that, only a few days into the holy month, anger is at boiling over Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza and heavy restrictions on Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israel is also coming under fire for restricting access to the Al Aqsa compound during Ramadan, which authorities say is necessary for security reasons.

The stabbing on Wednesday morning took place at the Tunnels Barrier checkpoint, close to Bethlehem and near Israeli settlements.

The attack came hours after five Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army across the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

READ MORE Hamas's dilemma is that it lacked a political objective in October and it lacks one now

A 13-year-old boy was shot dead by soldiers in East Jerusalem's Shuafat refugee camp on Tuesday night, before two Palestinians were later killed while standing outside the emergency department of a hospital in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Two men were also shot and killed in the West Bank town of Al Jib, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli authorities published on Tuesday rules on who can visit Al Aqsa for Friday prayers, although they stressed that these would be subject to change based on security assessments.

Authorities are allowing a similar number of Muslims to enter the Al Aqsa Mosque this Ramadan as in previous years, an official Israeli government spokeswoman claimed on Tuesday.

Access to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound has been significantly restricted since October 7. EPA

“Right now, as for the first week of the holy month, we can say there’s been no change in the number of people allowed to enter compared to what we saw in previous years,” said Tal Heinrich, a spokeswoman at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“In other words, despite the war, [it’s] business as usual,” she added.

“Every week there will be assessments of public safety considerations, but also security considerations … to assess the number of people to be allowed in.”