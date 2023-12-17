Gaza bombardment continues amid renewed calls for new truce

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Shelling and bombing of Gaza city continued overnight on Sunday, despite calls for a new ceasefire and prisoners exchange deal.

A Hamas statement said that there would be no “negotiations for the exchange of prisoners unless the aggression against our people stops once and for all”.

This came after sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations told The National on Saturday that Hamas and Israel have reached a tentative deal on a new truce in Gaza and a prisoner and hostage swap.

They said the arrangement would be similar to one that lasted a week, before it collapsed on December 1, when Israel resumed its relentless bombardment of Gaza and shifted its ground offensive to the south of the coastal enclave.

Read more Demand for traditional keffiyehs surges in last remaining Palestinian factory

So far, there has been no official confirmation from the parties involved in the negotiations that a tentative deal has been reached. The talks, like previous rounds, have been held behind closed doors.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday night that following “the defeat of Hamas”, Gaza city will be “demilitarised and under Israeli security control”.

Calls for a revival of stalled talks with Hamas on a hostage exchange deal have increased since the army admitted that three Israeli hostages were “mistakenly” shot by soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the army's killing of three hostages in Gaza was heartbreaking but “military pressure is necessary” to bring the other captives home.

“It broke my heart. It broke the whole nation's heart,” he said.

The chief of Israel’s general staff, Lt Gen Herzi Halevi, has taken responsibility for the accidental killing of hostages in Gaza.

“The IDF and I as its commander, are responsible for what happened, and we will do everything to prevent such incidents from recurring in future combat,” he said.

Kamal Adwan hospital

Palestinian Health Minister Dr Mai Al Kaila has called for an “urgent probe” as reports emerged that the Israeli army had buried wounded patients alive in the yard of Kamal Adwan Hospital, north of Gaza.

Israeli soldiers have been raiding the hospital over several days this week.

The director general of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, Munir Al Barsh, said that “the Israeli forces deliberately took wounded patients out of the Kamal Adwan hospital into open air in the cold weather, and attacked medical staff”.

“The Israeli occupation committed a humanitarian catastrophe,” he added, “they turned the Kamal Adwan hospital into a military barracks, and deliberately humiliated the medical staff and the wounded,” Mr Al Barsh said.

“The occupation army destroyed the southern part of Kamal Adwan Hospital and suppressed the medical staff.”

Witnesses said that Israeli vehicles “carried out extensive bulldozing operations in the hospital's garden and car park”.

The tanks also targeted the hospital buildings with their shells.

The Israeli military claims the hospital was being used as a Hamas “command and control centre” and that soldiers had detained around 80 fighters before leaving the site on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Gazan authorities said about 70 medical staff were detained by Israel in the raid.

YEMEN PROTEST ISRAEL GAZA CONFLICT A protester in Sana'a, Yemen, covering his face with a keffiyeh. EPA

Mr Al Barsh said that “12 children are still inside the incubators at the hospital without water and food, after the Israeli army prevented their evacuation,“ stressing that the Israeli forces deliberately targeted ambulances in the hospital and its surroundings.

Witnesses said that the Israeli army bulldozed some of the displaced tents while people were inside, which led to” burying a number of them under the sand, leading to the killing and injuring many of them.”

“Dozens of the displaced, sick and wounded were buried alive under the dirt after the occupation bulldozers brutally trampled the displaced tents in the hospital yard.” said witnesses who chose to remain anonymous.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli military vehicles destroyed large parts of the Kamal Adwan Hospital.

Only 11 of Gaza's 36 hospitals remain functional, the UN humanitarian affairs agency said this week. Aid relief continues to come into the enclave amid heavy bombardment.

The World Health Organisation said it participated in a joint UN mission to deliver health supplies and assess the situation at the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Saturday.

The team delivered medicines and surgical supplies, orthopaedic surgery equipment, and anaesthesia materials and drugs to the hospital which was “currently minimally functional,” the WHO said.