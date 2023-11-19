Gaza under intense bombardment as health facilities buckle

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip overnight, leading to the deaths of at least 15 people, according to Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The news comes as the World Health Organisation started evacuating patients from Gaza's Al Shifa hospital on Saturday, as the UN body issued dire warnings that territory's largest medical facility is now a “death zone”. More than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict so far – in just 44 days of conflict.

The ministry of health in Gaza said last week that it was becoming impossible to count fatalities as all hospitals are out of service, with many either having been bombed or caught up in fighting during Israel's ground offensive.

Israeli forces have been targeting the Al Shifa complex, claiming that is a command centre for Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza and that launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

The WHO says 291 critically ill patients remain at the hospital under the care of 25 doctors. Hundreds of patients evacuated on Saturday from the hospital, which has a capacity of roughly 800 beds. That was quickly overwhelmed after October 7 as the number of injured in the conflict, which currently stands at over 30,000, rapidly climbed.

Gaza's health ministry also said that 30 premature babies were evacuated from Al Shifa and are en route to hospitals in Egypt.

A Palestinian holds her newborn twins at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Reuters

Israel has been widely condemned for not providing ample evidence to back up its claim and justify the assault on the vital hospital, with some international media organisations accusing it of tampering with evidence.

The assault on the hospital has led to fears that Gaza's humanitarian crisis is about to get worse, as patients are forced to transfer to other hospitals that are already overcrowded.

Israel's security cabinet nonetheless reportedly approved the transfer of fuel into the besieged strip on Sunday, according to The Times of Israel.

Sixty-thousand litres of fuel would enter the strip under the plan, well under the 600,000 litres that the UN said in October that it would require to operate critical facilities.

Those services include the sewage system, water desalination plants and hospitals.

The decision comes despite intense criticism by some of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ministerial colleagues.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich slammed the plan on Friday.

Israelis demanding the release hostages march towards Jerusalem. Reuters

Mr Smotrich said it would be a “grave mistake [that] gives oxygen to the enemy”.

The decision to allow some humanitarian access to Gaza comes as speculation mounts that a pause in fighting and a partial lifting of Israel's blockade on the strip could be part of a deal to release Israeli female and child hostages. About half of the 240 hostages taken prisoner on October 7, hold foreign or dual nationality.

For now a ceasefire remains a distant prospect. Over the weekend, Hamas fighters continued to launch pop-up attacks on Israeli soldiers in the heavily urbanised north including parts of Gaza city and the sprawling Jabalia and Beach refugee camps, according to Hamas and local witnesses.

Fighting, often at night or at dawn, is said to involve small groups of around 10 Hamas fighters attacking larger formations of Israeli forces, before retreating into underground tunnels, in battles that sometimes last seconds.

Hundreds, possibly thousands of Hamas fighters have been killed so far, but experts say the group still has significant fighting power left and will be extremely difficult to root out from its vast tunnel complexes. Nearly 60 Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Witnesses also reported heavy fighting overnight between Hamas gunmen and Israeli ground forces trying to advance into Jabalia, the largest of the enclave's camps with nearly 100,000 people, most of whom rejected Israeli appeals to evacuate to the south.

Jabilia has been hit several times with massive Israeli air strikes, with one attack on Friday killing at least 50 people sheltering in a UN-run school. Israel claims that a battalion of Hamas fighters is headquartered in the town.

The continuing fighting in northern Gaza suggests far more violence is imminent if the Israelis close in on southern towns such as Khan Younis, which has a population of 400,000, perhaps many more, due to the refugee crisis.