Journalists struck by Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon

Two journalists were injured in southern Lebanon when they were hit with Israeli artillery fire in the border area on Friday evening.

Al Jazeera said two of its journalists were injured when their car was struck in the Lebanese town of Alma Al Shaab.

There were unconfirmed reports that a journalist from another media outlet was killed in the attack.

The shelling came after Palestinian militants tried to breach the border fence from of Alma Al Shaab into Israel, prompting retaliation from Israel.

Iran-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah denied involvement in the border breach. The powerful group often provides cover for Palestinian militants to launch attacks from south Lebanon.

Both Hezbollah and the Israeli army reported an explosion at the border which resulted in minor damage to the border wall.

A well-placed Lebanese army source confirmed to The National that a watchtower at a military intelligence observation point near Dhayra was hit by Israeli artillery fire.

"There are ongoing clashes along the border,” he said.