Lebanese army fires tear gas at Israeli forces near border

The Lebanese army said on Saturday that it had fired tear gas at Israeli forces, who it accused of firing smoke bombs at its troops in the Bastra area of southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army “violated the withdrawal line (Blue Line) and fired smoke bombs at a Lebanese army patrol” in between 11 and 12 noon on Saturday, the army said in a statement.

The patrol was accompanying a bulldozer that had been sent to remove an earth barrier erected by the Israeli army north of the withdrawal line in the area of Bastra, it said.

“The patrol members responded to the attack by firing tear gas at the enemy members, forcing them to withdraw to the occupied Palestinian territories,” it said.

The demilitarised Blue Line was set by the UN in 2000 to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon.

The area is patrolled by UN peacekeepers, but tensions along the line are high and periodically escalate into clashes.

A United Nations peacekeeper is pictured in an armoured vehicle in Naqoura, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, August 31, 2023. Reuters

In July, Israeli officials said that the militant group Hezbollah is openly manning new military outposts along the line.

And this month, Israel accused Hezbollah's ally Iran of building an airport in southern Lebanon to be used a launch pad for attacks against Israelis across the border.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006 in which more than 1,000 Lebanese civilians and 44 Israelis were killed. A total of 121 Israeli soldiers and about 250 Hezbollah fighters also died in the conflict.

Since then, fighting across the border has avoided escalating into full-scale war, but this year there have been several flare ups.

In July, a rocket was launched from Lebanon at Israel and the Israeli military struck back.

Palestinian militants also operate in the border area and have fired rockets into Israel in the past, drawing Israeli fire.

In May, five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine were killed in an explosion in the Lebanese town of Qusaya, which the group blamed on an Israeli air strike, although Israel said it was not involved in the incident.

In April, Israel blamed Hamas militants based in Lebanon for firing 34 rockets into Israel, which again led to retaliatory strikes.