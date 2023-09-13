Senior US Treasury official in Baghdad to discuss bank reforms

Assistant Treasury Secretary Elizabeth Rosenberg met Iraqi officials in Baghdad to discuss bank reforms and efforts to fight money laundering, the US ambassador to Iraq announced late on Tuesday.

Ambassador Alina L Romanowski said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Ms Rosenberg will hold “key meetings” with Iraqi government leaders and the Central Bank of Iraq.

“Progress on international anti-money laundering and banking reform will help combat corruption and support international investment in Iraq,” Ms Romanowski said.

Washington has been pressing Iraq since last year to stop the flow of the dollar through the foreign currency auction run by the Central Bank of Iraq to countries under US sanctions, such as Iran, Syria and Lebanon.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has applied strict measures on requests for international transactions from Iraq, rejecting many and delaying others.

It has also blacklisted several Iraqi banks suspected of money laundering and of carrying out suspicious transactions. The latest was in July when it barred 14 private Iraqi banks from conducting dollar transactions.

This has led to an increase in demand for the US dollar on the black market in Iraq, leaving the Iraqi dinar trembling against the greenback.

At an annual forum organised in March by the Institute of Regional and International Studies at the American University of Iraq, Sulaymaniyah, CBI governor Ali Al Alaq described the efforts to achieve balance between maintaining a favourable exchange rate for Iraqis and compliance with international standards to stop money laundering as complicated.

"We had seen, unfortunately, a growing number of suspicious transactions, large amounts of transfers leaving the country on a fraudulent basis,” said David Burger, deputy US chief of mission at the US embassy in Baghdad during the same conference.

While the official exchange rate is fixed at 1,300 dinars against the dollar, the currency was trading at about 1,550 to the dollar on the black market on Tuesday.

In an attempt to control the exchange rate at the parallel market, the CBI has been introducing a series of measures to make the hard currency available at the official rate to traders and ordinary Iraqis wanting to travel abroad.

On the other hand, the interior ministry has banned traders from dealing in US dollars and asked them to sign an agreement to sell goods only in dinar. Offenders face a fine or jail sentence.

But these measures have failed to control the exchange rate and have only exacerbated the crisis.