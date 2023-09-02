More than 100 injured at asylum seeker protest outside Eritrean embassy in Israel

An Israeli police officer and an Eritrean demonstrator in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. EPA

Violence erupted between hundreds of Eritrean asylum seekers and police on Saturday during a protest against an independence celebration organised by the Eritrean embassy in Tel Aviv.

Israeli media reported at least 130 people were injured, at least 11 by gunfire, while the police said 27 officers were injured.

Three protesters were shot by live rounds after police officers said they felt “real danger to their lives”.

Israeli police in riot gear and on horseback tried to corral the protesters, who broke through barricades and hurled chunks of pavement, batteries and rocks at officers.

There were further violent protests reported as Eritrea marked 30 years of independence at festivals in Europe and North America.

Opponents of the Eritrean regime run during clashes with Israeli police at a protest against a pro-regime conference, in Tel Aviv, Israel. EPA

Eritreans make up the majority of the more than 30,000 African asylum seekers in Israel.

President Isaias Afwerki, 77, has led the nation in the Horn of Africa since 1993, taking power after the country won independence from Ethiopia in a long guerrilla war.

In Israel, Eritreans say they face an uncertain future as the state attempts to deport them. But many say they enjoy some freedoms including the right to protest.

