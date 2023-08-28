Syria says Israeli air attack puts Aleppo airport out of service

An Israeli air strike put Aleppo International Airport out of service, the Syrian Defence Ministry said on Monday.

A military source said the Israeli air attack occurred around 4:30am local time.

“The Israeli enemy carried out an air attack … targeting Aleppo International Airport. The aggression caused material damage to the airport's runway and put it out of service,” a military source added.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes also targeted weapon depots at the adjacent Nayrab military airport.

Syrian transport ministry official Suleiman Khalil said the damage centred on the only functioning runway, adding that "maintenance teams will start repair work today to return the airport to service as quickly as possible".

Flights were diverted to Damascus and Latakia airports, Mr Khalil told AFP.

Israeli strikes have repeatedly caused the grounding of flights at the airports in Aleppo and the capital Damascus, both of which are controlled by the government.

The incident comes a week after one pro-government fighter was injured in Israeli strikes on military targets near Damascus, Syria's state media reported.

Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory since the civil war began in 2011. Most have been aimed at Iran-backed militias supporting the government and fighters from Hezbollah. It has also targeted airports in Damascus and the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

Israel rarely comments on air strikes but has repeatedly said it will not allow its arch-foe Iran to expand its presence in the country.

An Israeli army spokesperson on Monday told AFP: "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."

Syria's war has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country's infrastructure and industry since it began in 2011.

The war pulled in foreign powers and extremist fighters, and while the frontlines have mostly quietened in recent years, large parts of the country's north remain outside government control.