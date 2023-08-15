Clashes hit Libyan capital Tripoli, residents say

Clashes broke out in the Libyan capital Tripoli late on Monday after the reported seizure of a powerful armed faction commander by a rival force.

Mahmoud Hamza, head of the 444 brigade that controls much of Tripoli, was detained at Mitiga airport by the Special Deterrence Force, local media and a source in the 444 brigade said.

Sources at Mitiga said all flights to and from the airport were being rerouted to Misurata, 180km to the east.

"We have heard gunfire for almost two hours now and we do not know what will happen. We fear for our safety,” said a resident of Tripoli's Furnaj district.

READ MORE Libya’s El Feel and Sharara oilfields resume production after protests

A video shared online, which a witness to the clashes said was authentic, showed tracer fire streaming past an apartment building as the sound of gunshots rattled out.

In the Ain Zara district, near where the clashes took place, armed men closed a major road in the area, Reuters reported.

Any sustained fighting between the two factions, the most powerful in the capital after a period of military consolidation, could pose significant risks.

Monday's clashes are already the worst to hit Tripoli for months, although there has been sporadic violence between armed factions in some other parts of north-west Libya in recent weeks.

Libya has had little peace or security since a 2011 UN-backed uprising. Control of the country was split in 2014 between warring eastern and western factions. Major warfare has been paused since a 2020 ceasefire, but there is no sign of a lasting political solution.