Afghanistan hotel blast kills three and injures seven

At least three people have been killed and seven injured in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan's south-eastern Khost province on Monday.

Residents of Khost and Waziri refugees were among those killed, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran wrote on social media outlet X, formerly known as Twitter.

The explosion took place at around 11am, he said. He said an investigation is ongoing on the nature of the blast.

Khost is the largest city in Afghanistan's southeast, lying on the border with Pakistan. It is rife with militant attacks and houses a number of refugees from Pakistan's Waziristan.

Pakistan, where militant attacks are spilling over from Afghanistan, has complained that the Taliban is not doing enough to fight these armed groups. The Taliban has said it has been cracking down on ISIS cells in the country.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Monday's incident.

The blast happened a day before the two-year anniversary of the Taliban's return to power.

More than 1,000 Afghan civilians have been killed in bombings and other acts of violence since the Taliban took over the capital Kabul in 2021, the UN mission to Afghanistan said in a June report.

Most of the deaths were caused by improvised explosives in areas near mosques and markets.

Afghanistan continues to face security challenges, particularly from ISIS. The UN has said the terrorist group is responsible for most of the attacks.