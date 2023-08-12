Saudi Arabia names first 'non-resident ambassador for Palestine'

Palestinian officials have welcomed the first Saudi Arabian non-resident ambassador, according to reports.

A copy of the credentials of Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi was presented to Majdi al-Khalidi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's diplomatic adviser, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The appointment represents "an important step" underscoring the desire of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "to strengthen relations with the brothers of the State of Palestine and give it a formal boost in all areas", Mr Al-Sudairi said in a video broadcast by the Saudi Arabian state-affiliated Al-Ekhbariya channel.

Palestinian analyst Talal Okal said the diplomatic appointment was a half-step toward official Saudi representation office in the West Bank.

"It is also a message Saudi Arabia was committed to the rights of the Palestinians in a fully sovereign state," he added.

Mr Al-Sudairi is the current ambassador to Jordan, where Saturday’s ceremony took place.

Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic file for Palestine has traditionally been handled by the embassy in Amman, AFP reported.

A Palestinian Authority official told AFP that with this announcement "Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its recognition of the state of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital".

"This is one part of several steps and we will continue to develop the relationship with them," he said.