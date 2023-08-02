Several Egyptian students attempt suicide over exam results

Several Egyptian high school students attempted suicide over the past week due to worries over their performance in the national secondary school standardised examinations, which determine their entry into national universities.

On Monday, an 18-year-old student jumped from the third-floor balcony of her home in Cairo's Nasr City district, police said.

She survived the fall and was taken to hospital with multiple broken bones.

An investigation by public prosecutors found that she had not yet received her exam results but had jumped prematurely because of the psychological pressure.

In the southern province of Sohag, another student took her own life by consuming poison pills, police said.

The suicide took place minutes after the girl received her examination results, which showed that she had failed in some subjects, according to a prosecution investigation.

Four female students also attempted suicide in the province of Qalyubia, police said. All of them are currently in hospital undergoing treatment.

Three other students attempted suicide in the province of Sharqia, including a girl who tried to hang herself in her bedroom over fears that her family would react badly to her exam results, officials said.

Suicides over the results of the national secondary school exams are not uncommon in Egypt, as they determine whether or not students can pursue careers in their desired fields, a fact that places a great deal of pressure on most students. Many are also deeply afraid of their families’ reactions to their grades.