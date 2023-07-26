Algeria says wildfires contained after killing at least 34

Algeria said it has contained deadly wildfires which have raged across the country this week, killing at least 34 people and displacing more than a thousand others.

Civil protection authorities have contained the blaze, state TV reported early on Wednesday.

At least 1,500 people were forced from their homes as the fires spread, fanned by record-breaking temperatures which pushed the blazes into neighbouring Tunisia.

Across the Mediterranean, swathes of southern Europe are also in flames as a heatwave engulfs the region, with three wildfires in Greece prompting record evacuations and leaving thousands of holidaymakers stranded.

The record-breaking heat engulfing the Mediterranean has exacerbated the yearly wildfires in Algeria.

Ten soldiers died after being trapped in Bejaia province as a series of fires raged through the mountain forests of the Kabylia region.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent his condolences to the families of those killed.

“I have nowhere to go now – my house and that of my son have been completely destroyed by flames,” said a tearful elderly woman who lost her daughter-in-law and granddaughter. She spoke on TV from Ait Oussalah.

Algerian authorities reported progress in fighting back most of the fires over recent days, having mobilised more than 8,000 civil defence personnel, 500 fire lorries and multiple chartered aircraft.

Out of 97 fires burning over three days, most had been brought under control but 11 were still raging by Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Witnesses described fleeing walls of flames that raged “like a blowtorch”. TV footage showed charred cars, burnt shops and smouldering fields.

In Tunisia, fearful residents told The National they were struggling to breathe and sleep as heavy smoke engulfed border areas.

“I had an inflammation flare-up as I got dehydrated and could not breathe,” said Raouia, 27.

“It felt like judgment day and I was praying that the night would be over soon.”

One person died in thick smoke from the wildfires in the Tabarka region, where 2,300 people have fled their homes in several areas.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied cut short a trip to Italy because of the fire crisis.