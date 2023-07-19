Egypt's El Sisi pardons Patrick Zaki after activist receives three-year jail sentence

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday pardoned rights activist Patrick Zaki, who had been sentenced to three years in prison for disseminating false information.

The President's pardon, announced in a statement from his office, came in response to an appeal by the trustees of the national dialogue – an inclusive forum mandated to make recommendation on the nation's future – for Mr Zaki's release.

It is not clear when he will be released from prison.

Mr Zaki was arrested during a visit to his native Egypt in February 2020, when he was a graduate student at Italy's University of Bologna. He was charged with disseminating false information through an article he wrote about the plight of Egypt's Christians.

He served 22 months in pretrial detention before being released pending the completion of his trial at an emergency state security court in Mansoura, his hometown.

The activist was detained immediately after the verdict was handed down on Tuesday, security officials said.

His time served in pretrial detention would have been discounted from the sentence, but that is now moot.

Mr Zaki's sentence cannot be appealed in a higher court, which meant his only hope for release was a presidential pardon.