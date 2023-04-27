Iran’s IRGC seizes Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

The Advantage Sweet oil tanker issued a distress call and the US 5th Naval Fleet is monitoring the situation, the naval command said in a statement.

The 270 metre tanker was en route to Houston, Texas, when it was intercepted, according to tracking website MarineTraffic.

Iran’s actions are “contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” it added, calling on Iran to “immediately release” the vessel.

“Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” Washington said.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian navy.

It comes just a week after the US sailed its first drone boat through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, often the site of tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The Fifth Fleet launched a special drone task force last year, aiming to have a fleet of about 100 unmanned drones, sailing and submersible, operating in the region with America’s allies.

Iran briefly seized several of the American drones being tested in the region in late August and early September, although there have been no similar incidents since.