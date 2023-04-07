South Lebanon residents accustomed to escalation 'theatre' with Israel

When Israeli air strikes hit southern Lebanon before dawn on Friday, Khaled Abdel Zilo and his family were sitting down for suhoor, the pre-dawn meal eaten before the start of a new day of fasting during the month of Ramadan.

When their apartment shook and the sky rumbled, Mr Zilo’s five children immediately sought shelter in their parents' arms, he told The National.

Much like everyone else in the southern part of the country, Mr Zilo and his family had been expecting Israeli retaliation since Thursday evening, when a barrage of more than 30 rockets was fired from Lebanon towards Israel in the biggest escalation between the two countries in nearly two decades.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised to “hit back” after the rockets were launched into northern Israel earlier that day.

The exchange of strikes came against the backdrop of increased tension over violent raids by Israeli police at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

But expecting a reprisal didn’t make the bombardment any less distressing for Mr Zilo and his family.

Despite being a holy month of fasting, Ramadan is also a tense period throughout the eastern Mediterranean due to widespread fears of violence between both Israel and Hamas in Gaza as well as between Israel and pro-Palestinian militias in southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah, the Iran-backed ally of Hamas, holds sway.

In the south of Lebanon — which has technically been at war with Israel since its foundation in 1948 — residents are no strangers to the anxiety of the ever-present possibility of war.

“My kids didn’t live through the last war,” said Mr Zilo, referencing the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. “They’re not accustomed to all this like we are.”

He stood over a crater of debris on Friday afternoon as he spoke to The National — the site of one of the Israeli strikes that fell on the Qleileh agricultural area, near the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Tyre.

One day prior, a concrete bridge separated an orange orchard from a banana field, built over an aqueduct fed by the nearby Ras Al Ain spring, which provided water for about six kilometres of farmland.

Now, all that's left is rubble, which cuts off a large chunk farmland from its primary water source,

The strike on the predominantly unpopulated banana fields initially led to mockery on social media. But the sight of the collapsed bridge was also a reminder that Israel had destroyed some of Lebanon’s most vital civilian infrastructure during the 2006 war nearly 17 years ago.

“Israel wouldn’t dare do [what it did in 2006] again because Hezbollah is stronger now,” said resident Firas Salini.

He said he wasn’t worried about further escalation because of Israel’s measured response, indicating no appetite for war.

Three strikes at dawn “just affected some people’s livelihoods, but no casualties or lives were lost”.

The Israeli army said in a statement on Friday morning that it had struck targets “belonging to the Hamas terror organisation in south Lebanon”.

But residents said the aqueduct site was merely agricultural infrastructure vital for keeping crops watered.

A representative of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (Unifil) declined to comment on the site of the strike, citing an ongoing investigation.

Earlier, The National observed Unifil soldiers inspecting the site as press swarmed around the crater, using it as a visual aid for their live coverage of the situation.

When they were gone, farm workers and residents of the nearby villages came to view the damage. Some brought their families along.

“Our kids were so terrified. They were screaming last night,” said Mustafa, a manual labourer who declined to give his last name.

He nodded towards his three children as they ran around, exploring the crater.

“So we brought them out today for some fun. To show them that there’s nothing to be scared of.”

Mr Zilo, carrying bags full of vegetables and baby formula, nodded at Mustafa’s sentiment.

He had stopped at the site of the impact on his way home from the supermarket, highlighting a surreal normality championed among the residents of Tyre and its suburb, where the brunt of the Israeli strikes were felt.

“It was a strong strike,” Mr Zilo conceded. “But it didn’t hit in the very populated areas.”

He echoed the thoughts of many in the region who dismissed the bombardment as a theatre, indicating that Israel’s response was forceful but not quite beyond the bounds of what passes for ordinary in south Lebanon.