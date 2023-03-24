Houthis face kidnapping accusations after admitting to detaining about 25,000 people

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis face kidnapping accusations after they admitted to detaining about 25,000 people “recruited by the coalition” since war began in the country eight years ago.

A Houthi official Abdel Khaleq Al Ejri said the rebels had “detained 24,965 members recruited by the aggression” — a reference to the Saudi-led coalition — “to carry out destructive activities”.

Mohammad Aleumda, head of the Network for Rights and Freedoms, said the numbers, while staggering, pointed to a darker reality.

“These are the numbers they admitted to,” he said. “But what is hidden is greater in terms of violations, torture and forced disappearances,” he said.

“The Houthis do not abide by international laws, local ones or even local traditions and norms, which dictate that women, the elderly and children are not to be violated against.”

On Thursday, protesters burnt the rebels' flag on the streets of Ibb during a funeral procession for activist Hamdi Al Kholani, who died while in Houthi custody.

The Houthis claimed Mr Al Kholani had escaped from prison while inmates were performing ablution for morning prayers.

Yemen's Minister of Information Moammar Eryani said on Twitter that the activist was arrested five months ago when the rebels raided his house in Ibb and charged him with “criticising corruption and criminal practices”.

● تحولت جنازة الناشط الشاب "حمدي عبدالرزاق" الملقب بـ "المكحل" والذي تم تصفيته بدم بارد في معتقلات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية التابعة لايران بعد خمسة أشهر من مداهمة منزله بمدينة إب، واعتقاله، على خلفية انتقاداته لفسادها وممارساتها الاجرامية، إلى محاكمة مفتوحة لعبدالملك الحوثي… pic.twitter.com/OLdKEoXq9C — معمر الإرياني (@ERYANIM) March 23, 2023

His body was found on Sunday in the basement of a building under construction nearby, Yemen's Interior Ministry said.

The circumstances surrounding his death led to widespread accusations of the Houthis being responsible for his death.

Protesters taking part in the funeral procession chanted “there is no God but Allah and the Houthis are the enemy of Allah”.