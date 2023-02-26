Israeli and Palestinian security officials to meet in Jordan after West Bank violence

Senior Israeli and Palestinian security officials will hold talks on Sunday in the Jordanian port city of Aqaba, Jordanian state television said.

It will be the first high-level meeting between the two sides since an Israeli raid on the West Bank city of Nablus this week killed 11 Palestinians. US, Egyptian and Jordanian representatives will also attend, the report said.

Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank over the last year, which killed more than 200 people, have undermined the Palestinian Authority, which is nominally in charge of the area, and fuelled Palestinian revenge attacks.

Israeli media said attendees at the meeting would include Brett McGurk, the US National Security Council's co-ordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj, and Israel’s National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

It was not immediately known who will represent Egypt, which has traditionally acted as an interlocutor with Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the Gaza Strip.

A Jordanian official said the meeting's goals were “stopping unilateral steps and the security escalation that threatens a torrent of violence” and a “wider engagement” between the Palestinians and Israel.

“Security and economic arrangements” will be discussed “to lessen the suffering of the Palestinian people”, the official, who was not identified, was quoted as saying.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and US President Joe Biden discussed ways to reduce tension in the West Bank during a meeting in Washington this month, a week after the king met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Amman.

Israel says the raids on the West Bank are aimed at curbing militant threats.

The raid in Nablus was the second high-casualty Israeli operation in the West Bank since Mr Netanyahu's far-right government was installed in December.

Ten people were killed during a military raid in the northern city of Jenin in late January, followed days later by a shooting outside a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem in which seven died.

At least three of the dead in Wednesday's raid on the Old City in Nablus were civilians. More than 80 people were wounded.

Hours after the raid, rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza, prompting Israeli air strikes on targets in the strip.

But a “day of rage” planned by Palestinians in West Bank and Jerusalem passed largely without incident on Friday.