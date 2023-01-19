Four Iraqis killed in shooting in Turkey

Four Iraqi citizens were killed in a shooting in Turkey, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Their vehicle was shot at on a main road in the Turkish province of Mardin, ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahaf said.

One other person was injured in the attack.

Mr Sahaf said the Iraqi embassy in Ankara and the general consulate in Gaziantep were following up on the incident.

“We stress our follow-up with deep interest with the Turkish side and competent authorities to uncover the motives behind the incident,” he said.