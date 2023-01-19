Four Iraqis killed in shooting in Turkey

One person was injured in the attack

The fatal shooting took place in Mardin, south-eastern Turkey. AP
Amr Mostafa
Jan 19, 2023
Four Iraqi citizens were killed in a shooting in Turkey, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Their vehicle was shot at on a main road in the Turkish province of Mardin, ministry spokesman Ahmed Al Sahaf said.

One other person was injured in the attack.

Mr Sahaf said the Iraqi embassy in Ankara and the general consulate in Gaziantep were following up on the incident.

“We stress our follow-up with deep interest with the Turkish side and competent authorities to uncover the motives behind the incident,” he said.

Updated: January 19, 2023, 12:44 PM
