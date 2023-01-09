Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal

A cargo vessel carrying Ukrainian grain to China has run aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal.

Canal services firm Leth says the MV Glory has run aground while joining a southbound convoy. Tug boats are trying to refloat the vessel.

The ship, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, is reportedly carrying over 65,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine bound for China.

It is stuck in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said, according to satellite data analysed by the Associated Press. It was not immediately clear what caused the vessel to run aground.

Canal traffic is unaffected, the canal authority's chairman Osama Rabie said.

Leth said it ran aground near the city of Qantara, in Ismailia province.

The Glory was reportedly inspected on January 3 by the Joint Coordination Centre, which monitors the UN-brokered grain and includes Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and United Nations staffers.

The Suez Canal is a vital waterway through which about 10 per cent of global trade is transported.

Two convoys transit through the canal every day, one northbound to the Mediterranean and the other southbound to the Red Sea.

In 2021, the canal was blocked for six days when the Ever Given container ship ran aground, leaving hundreds of ships stuck and held up $9 billion of global trade each day.

According to shipping website Marine Traffic, the MV Glory has a deadweight tonnage - the carrying capacity of the ship, including fuel - of 162,804 tonnes. The Ever Given's deadweight tonnage was around 181,097 tonnes, meaning that if fully laden, the MV Glory is about about 89 per cent as heavy as the behemoth that blocked the shipping lane in March 2021.

The canal was briefly blocked again last year when another tanker ran aground, becoming wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal.