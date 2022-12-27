Six killed in ISIS attack on US-backed Kurdish security centre in Syria

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces said four Internal Security Forces fighters and two SDF members were killed during an ISIS attack on an ISF centre on Monday morning.

One ISIS fighter was killed and another was arrested while fleeing and "wearing a suicide belt", SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said.

"Others managed to flee to the adjoining neighbourhoods," he said.

"Following the attack, our forces imposed a complete curfew, launched a large-scale sweep operation in the city to foil the dangerous and continuous terrorist attack."

The incident took place in Syria's northern city of Al Raqqa, the last ISIS stronghold up until 2017. On Monday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said it documented 16 ISIS attacks against the SDF since the beginning of the month.

"These attacks left 11 people, including nine SDF members, dead and nine civilians and combatants injured," the observatory said. It was unclear whether the total tally included Monday's ISIS attack.

The US trains the SDF and provides them with intelligence in their fight against ISIS

Last month, the SDF temporary halted anti-ISIS operations while anticipating for a ground offensive by Turkey following an announcement by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying his forces will be targeting Kurdish militants.

Mr Erdogan's decision came in what Turkey said is a response to an attack on a crowded tourist spot in Istanbul that killed six people in November. Ankara blamed armed Kurdish militants for the attack, but the SDF denied responsibility for it and called for an international investigation to be conducted into the incident.