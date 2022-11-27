Jordan military foils drug smuggling attempt from Syria

Jordanian border forces fired on armed assailants and wounded one of them as they were apparently smuggling drugs from Syria.

The official Jordanian news agency quoted a military official as saying on Saturday that the smugglers were intercepted as they “illegally crossed the border from Syrian territory”.

“Rapid response forces were deployed and the rules of engagement were applied by directing fire at them, which wounded one,” the official said.

“The rest fled to the Syrian interior.”

The report described the operation as a “continuation of the efforts that the Jordanian armed forces are exerting to shield domestic and regional security from the plague of drugs”.

It did not say what happened to the wounded smuggler or how many others were with him.

The official said 20,000 pills of the banned stimulant Captagon were found. The army also seized an AK-47 rifle, an unspecified amount of ammunition and 564 pouches of hashish weighing 200 grams each.

Security forces frequently conduct operations in northern Jordan to curb a regional trade in Captagon and other drugs, which are manufactured mainly in Syria and Lebanon.

Regional security officials say most of the drugs, particularly Captagon, pass through Jordan to Saudi Arabia, despite massive efforts by Saudi authorities to intercept them, while a significant proportion are consumed in Jordan.

A rapid rise in the drug trade in the last four years has marred ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

The border with Syria has become the main conduit for the trade since Syrian regime forces retook the area from rebels in 2018 after a deal between Russia, the US and Israel.

Jordan says pro-Iranian militias in southern Syria and the Syrian military are behind the rise in drug smuggling over the past four years. The 2018 agreement was supposed to keep Lebanon's Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups away from the border.

Earlier this month, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi told visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that Jordan hoped Moscow would help to maintain a “minimum stability” on its border with Syria.

He was referring to the flow of narcotics from areas controlled by President Bashar Al Assad's forces.

Mr Lavrov did not publicly mention any border issues on his trip to the kingdom.