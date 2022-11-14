Cop27: optimism replaced by anxiety at UN climate summit

The UN climate summit in Egypt got off to a flying start when it opened a week ago but appears to have become bogged down in a myriad of thorny issues that place rich industrialised nations and developing nations in opposite camps.

Chief among these issues is “loss and damage” — the idea that rich nations should bankroll efforts by developing nations to adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change.

At the heart of the issue is the fact that rich nations are responsible for the vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions while developing nations, whose responsibility for climate change is insignificant, are the hardest hit.

Host nation Egypt touted Cop27, the latest round of talks on combating climate change, as the “implementation summit”, but there is growing evidence that this may not be the case.

Already, the US, through its special climate envoy John Kerry, said it did not want a dedicated financial body or mechanism created to channel funds to the developing countries hit by climate change.

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry. Getty.

“This is just not happening,” Mr Kerry said at the weekend in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, damping the optimism felt by many developing nations when loss and damage was added to the official agenda of the annual climate talks for the first time after years of opposition from rich nations.

EU nations have adopted a similar position, saying funds for loss and damage should go through existing mechanisms to help poorer countries adopt climate-friendly policies rather than a new one.

Anxiety that the summit might fail to reach agreement on new targets and the implementation of resolutions adopted in previous years, as well as some form of compromise on the issue of loss and damage, is becoming evident in comments by senior delegates and the Egyptian hosts.

Already there is talk that the summit might not wrap up by Friday as scheduled and could extend into the weekend to give negotiators more time.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, president of Cop27, said time was running out for a deal by Friday.

Two women embrace at a session for women and gender at the UN summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. AP

Mr Shoukry said the talks would focus on “co-operation and facilitation” not “liability or compensation”. Compromise is necessary to reach a “conclusive decision” before the Cop28 meeting in Abu Dhabi next year, he said.

UN Climate Secretary Simon Stiell appealed for constructive diplomacy to match the high-flying rhetoric heard during the opening days of the talks.

“Let me remind negotiators that people and planet are relying on this process to deliver,” Mr Stiell said.

“Let’s use our remaining time in Egypt to build the bridges needed to make progress.”

South Africa's Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has called for immediate financial aid for developing countries hit by climate disasters, throwing the ball back into the court of the US and rich European nations.

Climate activists demonstrate at the UN climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh. AFP

Wealthy countries should provide aid through a so-called loss and damage mechanism, and multilateral development banks should be recapitalised to provide more finance to tackle global warming, she said at the weekend.

“From the perspective of the African Group of Negotiators, we do need to see immediate support for loss and damage on the continent,” Ms Creecy said.

The summit’s second week is when negotiators double down on the details of outstanding issues as ministers arrive to work on breaking the deadlock.

Besides the talks on loss and damage, a key element will be the kind of “cover decision” the summit’s Egyptian presidency pursues. The document signals the political action countries are willing to take to meet their climate commitments.

Separately, Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was due to arrive in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday. He is expected to pledge to reverse the environmental policies of his right-wing predecessor and to protect the Amazon rainforest.

The trip will be his first international visit since beating incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in last month’s presidential runoff.

Mr da Silva, 77, who promised on the campaign trail to work towards zero deforestation, will address the conference on Wednesday, his press team said.