Cop27: what to expect as world leaders gather for second day of UN climate summit

The world on Monday will hear from world leaders on how they intend to save the planet, taking turns at the podium of the UN climate summit at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh to lay out their vision.

The leaders, who include US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will deliver their speeches on Monday and Tuesday.

Aircraft flying the world leaders to Sharm El Sheikh were descending on the city at a high frequency on Sunday evening, passing over the meeting’s venue – the International Convention Centre – located close to the airport.

UN climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell speaks during a press conference at the world climate summit in Egypt. AFP

Simon Stiell, the UN climate change executive secretary, said a total of 100 leaders have confirmed their participation in the two-week summit. They join nearly 27,000 government representatives, about 14,000 observers and more than 3,000 media representatives, he added.

“That’s a very positive signal,” said Mr Stiell, alluding to the relatively high number of leaders taking part in the summit. “Leadership is important.”

He said the summit’s Egyptian presidency has created a “very rich and innovative series of sessions” for the leaders to take part in, including round table discussions.

However, the leaders of some of the world’s main carbon emitters – China, Canada, India and Australia – have decided to stay away.

But Mr Stiell sought to play down the significance of their absence.

“We have a sufficient number,” he said.

The summit, also known as Cop27, got off to a flying start on Sunday, when its president, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry, said the thorny question of “loss and damage” funding has been formally added to the agenda, something that had proved to be elusive for 30 years.

Cop27 President Sameh Shoukry of Egypt speaks during a press conference following the opening ceremony of the UN climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh. AFP

The question was initially brought up by small island states to help them deal with the devastating effects of climate change, but was shut down by wealthier nations.

Climate funding so far has focused on cutting carbon dioxide emissions in an effort to curb climate change, while about a third of it has gone towards projects to help communities adapt to future impacts.

“It’s a culmination of consultations during the past year and intense consultations over the past 48 hours,” Mr Shukry told reporters at a news conference on Sunday. “It is a very fundamental issue that must be dealt with.”

There is no agreement yet over what should count as "loss and damage" in climate disasters. Mr Shukry refused to be drawn into what mechanisms would be put in place to implement loss and damage and how much money would be needed.

A June report by 55 vulnerable countries estimated their combined climate-linked losses over the past two decades at about $525 billion, or about 20 per cent of their collective GDP.

A delegate from Lesotho on the first day of the UN climate summit in Egypt. Getty Images.

The introduction of loss and damage into the agenda will be of particular interest to Africa, which Egypt has selected to champion its climate change-related demands from the industrialised world.

Africa is responsible for only 3 to 4 per cent of global emissions, despite having only 17 per cent of the world’s population.

"We aim to restore the 'grand bargain' ... whereby developing countries agreed to increase their efforts to tackle a crisis for which they are far less responsible, in return for appropriate financial support and other means of implementation," Mr Shoukry wrote in a letter to parties and observers at the summit.

Egypt itself is not without its own significant financial needs to mitigate and combat climate change.

In an updated submission to the United Nations this year, Egypt said it faced a $246 billion funding shortfall to meet its 2030 climate targets.