Fire engulfs 24-storey building in Istanbul

Blaze started on lower floors and quickly reached top floor via side of building

Firefighters battle to contain a fire that erupted in a 24-storey building in the Fikirtepe area of Kadikoy district in Istanbul. Getty
Ismaeel Naar
Oct 16, 2022
A fire broke out in a 24-storey building in the Fikirtepe area of Istanbul’s Kadikoy district late on Saturday night, a week after another fire in the same area that killed three people.

Saturday's fire started on the lower floors and spread quickly to the top floor along the side of the building, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Firefighters from the Kadikoy, Uskudar, Umraniye and Kartal districts, along with police and medical teams. were dispatched to the area.

Videos posted on social media showed massive flames engulfing the side of the building with smoke rising across the night sky.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said nobody had died or been injured during the evacuation process.

“The cause of the fire will become clear after the investigation,” Mr Imamoglu tweeted.

The earlier fire in the district was attributed to a gas leak.

Updated: October 16, 2022, 10:01 AM
