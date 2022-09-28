Israeli army kills two Palestinians in Jenin raid, including brother of Tel Aviv shooter

Two Palestinians were killed in the West Bank town of Jenin in an Israeli army raid on Wednesday, including the brother of a gunman who killed three people in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

Nine people were wounded, two of whom are in a critical condition, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said.

It said three people were killed, while the Israeli army announced two deaths in the raid.

One of the dead is Abed Hazem, brother of Raad Hazem, who killed three people in a shooting attack in central Tel Aviv in April.

The Israeli army has stepped up raids on Jenin and across the West Bank after a wave of Palestinian attacks in Israel earlier this year.

It confirmed the operation and said it was launched to arrest two suspects involved in recent shootings.

The raid comes amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem over the high holidays, with clashes reported in East Jerusalem, including at Al Aqsa mosque.

The Palestinian death toll in the West Bank so far this year is the highest in seven years, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported earlier this month.