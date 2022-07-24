Suspected drone attack kills two at opening of Syrian church

At least two people were killed and 12 injured in a suspected drone attack at an opening ceremony for a church in Hama, west-central Syria on Sunday.

Several Russians were present, but it is not known if any were among the casualties.

There were conflicting reports on the cause of the explosion, with some people at the scene saying a kamikaze drone had exploded. Others said a rocket had been fired.

One of the dead was later identified as a member of a local volunteer defence force providing security for the event. The second victim was reportedly a civilian.

"A rocket fired by terrorist organisations targeted a religious gathering in the town of Al Suqaylabiyah near Hama, killing two people and wounding 12," the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

It said the attack came during a ceremony to inaugurate the Ayia Sofia church. Hama governorate has experienced some of the fiercest fighting during Syria's decade-long civil war, which is still simmering in neighbouring Idlib governorate and rural areas around the capital.

Sunday's attack came two days after a bombardment killed seven people, including four children, in the rebel-held Idlib region.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based conflict monitor, said Friday's fatalities in the Jisr Al Shughour countryside of northern Syria were caused by Russian air strikes.

Around half of Idlib province as well as parts of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces are controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the former franchise in Syria of Al Qaeda.

Other rebel groups in the last pocket of armed opposition to the Damascus regime also remain active, with varying degrees of Turkish backing.

In March 2020, Russia and Turkey brokered a truce in Idlib and neighbouring areas that still holds, despite sporadic attacks from both sides, including Russian air strikes.

Syria's war began in 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people and forced about half of the country's prewar population from their homes.