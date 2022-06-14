Algeria’s president sacks finance minister four months after appointment

Abderrahmane Raouya was appointed in February after serving as finance minister twice in the last 5 years

File photo of Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune,at El Mouradia Palace in Algiers, Algeria, on March 30, 2022. AP Photo
Amr Mostafa
Jun 14, 2022
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a decree removing Finance Minister Abderrahmane Raouya, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The decision was made after consultations with the country’s prime minister, the presidency added in a statement.

Mr Tebboune assigned General Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Brahim Djamel Kassali to take over Mr Raoya’s position in the interim, the statement said.

Mr Raouya was appointed in February after having held the post twice before in the past five years.

No reason was given for the shuffle.

Mr Tebboune also appointed Mustapha Haydawi to head the Higher Council for Youth, the presidency said in a tweet.

Algeria’s economy relies heavily on exporting energy - and the current fuel crisis exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with the Covid-19 pandemic, has worsened the country’s already difficult economic situation.

