Algeria’s president sacks finance minister four months after appointment

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has signed a decree removing Finance Minister Abderrahmane Raouya, the presidency said on Tuesday.

The decision was made after consultations with the country’s prime minister, the presidency added in a statement.

Mr Tebboune assigned General Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Brahim Djamel Kassali to take over Mr Raoya’s position in the interim, the statement said.

#هام

عملا بأحكام المادة 91، الفقرة 07 من الدستور، وبعد استشارة الوزير الأول، وقّع، اليوم، رئيس الجمهورية السيد عبد المجيد تبون، مرسوما رئاسيا، يقضي بإنهاء مهام وزير المالية السيد عبد الرحمان راوية، وكلّف الأمين العام لوزارة المالية، بتسيير شؤون الوزارة بالنيابة. — Algerian Presidency رئاسة الجمهورية الجزائرية (@AlgPresidency) June 14, 2022

Mr Raouya was appointed in February after having held the post twice before in the past five years.

No reason was given for the shuffle.

Mr Tebboune also appointed Mustapha Haydawi to head the Higher Council for Youth, the presidency said in a tweet.

Algeria’s economy relies heavily on exporting energy - and the current fuel crisis exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with the Covid-19 pandemic, has worsened the country’s already difficult economic situation.