Egypt to hold Ramadan charity banquets for first time in two years

Charity Iftar banquets for the public will open across Egypt during Ramadan for the first time in two years, state media reported.

The events, known as Mawa'ed Al Rahman, or the Tables of [Allah] the Merciful, are aimed at feeding the less fortunate in society, giving practising Muslims an opportunity to offer homemade hot meals as a form of charity during the month.

Egypt's High Committee to Manage Pandemics and Endemics also lifted restrictions on mosques to allow congregational nightly prayers during Ramadan, known as taraweeh.

Mosques will close after taraweeh and will not receive late-night worshippers for tahajjud, state news agency Al Ahram said.

Egypt has announced Ramadan would begin on April 2 in the country.

Some of the new rules during the month will allow cafes and restaurants to remain open until 2am. Weddings and celebrations will be held in indoor hotel halls while observing precautionary measures against the virus.

Acting Health Minister and Minister of Higher Education Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said on Sunday that Covid-related deaths had declined over the past five weeks.

Almost 33 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, the equivalent of 52 per cent of the "targeted groups", Mr Abdel Ghaffar said. Overall, 76.5 million doses of the vaccine and two million booster shots have been administered.

Like many other countries in the region, Egypt has been hit hard by a surge in global wheat prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a tour of the region, said he would speak to leaders about ways to mitigate the impact of this crisis on "the most vulnerable".

"This impact is acutely felt in this region where most countries import at least half of their wheat — a significant portion which comes from Ukraine," he said.

"Over the course of this trip, we'll be discussing steps that we can take in co-ordination with partners to mitigate these consequences, to alleviate some of the burden this is placing on people throughout the Middle East."

Two weeks ago, an Egyptian committee to address this issue met and assured that food prices will remain relatively stable in the run-up to Ramadan.

The government has been clamping down on merchants and vendors accused of hoarding commodities to increase prices.