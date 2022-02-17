France and allies announce troop withdrawal from Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron and allies in a European-led force announced Thursday they would begin withdrawing troops from Mali after a decade long anti-extremist operation in the Sahel.

Niger had agreed to host European forces fighting Islamist militants in the Sahel after France and its allies decided to withdraw from neighbouring Mali, according to Mr Macron.

He also said the remaining forces would provide further assistance for countries in the Gulf of Guinea.

France has about 4,300 troops in the Sahel region, including 2,400 in Mali, a former French colony.

The involvement of a UN peacekeeping force and the status of an EU training mission is believed to have been discussed.

"These states are increasingly exposed to efforts by terrorist groups to implant themselves in their territory," Macron told a press conference.

The Mali and Burkina Faso coup leaders were not invited to the Paris talks, as both nations are suspended from the African Union, the French presidency said.

The EU this month imposed sanctions on five senior members of Mali’s transitional government, including Prime Minister Choguel Maiga, accusing them of working to obstruct the country’s transition from military to civilian rule.

“We are now in a situation which requires drawing the consequences of the political split and operational split” with Mali, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

A statement on Thursday said the drawdown would be coordinated over several months. "At the request of their African partners, and based on discussions on future modalities of joint action, they agreed nonetheless to continue their joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea, and have begun political and military consultations with them with the aim to set out the terms for this shared action by June 2022," the statement said.

A key question still to be answered will be the futures of the 14,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union's EUTM (European Union Training Mission) and EUCAP missions.

Russian Mercenaries

Tensions have grown between Mali, its African neighbours and the EU, especially after the West African country’s transitional government allowed Russian mercenaries to operate in its territory.

France and 15 European countries in December condemned the Malian transitional authorities’ decision to allow the presence of Russia’s Wagner Group, which has started operating in the country and is accused of rights abuses in the Central African Republic, Libya and Syria.

Mali has struggled to contain an extremist insurgency since 2012. Rebels were forced from power in northern cities the next year with the help of a French-led military operation. But the insurgents regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies.

Paris has led intense consultations with its regional and European partners in recent weeks, with the aim of showing a united front and avoiding the appearance of France making unilateral decisions about Mali.

“Today, our partners tend to think that the conditions for a success of our mission in Mali are not met anymore, but we don’t want to bring a response before making sure a consensus is clearly established,” a French official said.

FILE - French Barkhane force soldiers who wrapped up a four-month tour of duty in the Sahel leave their base on a US Air Force C130 transport plane in Gao, Mali, June 9, 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced at a press conference Thursday Feb. 17, 2022 that he is withdrawing French troops from Mali. France intends to maintain its military operations to fight Islamic extremism in other countries in Africa's broader Sahel region. (AP Photo / Jerome Delay, File)

The official suggested that troops from the European-led military task force known as Takuba may also withdraw.

At the same time, “other countries in the region want more support” and expressed their will to keep a “European presence,” the official said.

An organised withdrawal

Less than two months before France’s presidential election on April 10, Paris also wants to avoid a disorganised withdrawal that could be perceived as a defeat for Mr Macron, who is expected to run for re-election.

At least 53 French soldiers have died in the Sahel since the beginning of the operation. Insecurity in the region has worsened in recent years, with attacks on civilians and UN peacekeepers. The EU has been training the Malian armed forces since 2013.

Mali’s transitional government asked Denmark last month to pull out its small military force just one week after it arrived as part of the EU force.

“The situation in the Sahel is a serious crisis on the threshold of Europe,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who attended Wednesday’s talks in Paris.

“Fragility increases the risk of migratory flows toward Europe. There are terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and Islamic State in the area that must be fought."

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said: "In our view the latest political developments in Mali are worrying and of course they could affect German and international involvement in Mali.”