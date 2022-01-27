Blanket of snow eases Jordan's drought

Snow fell in Amman and many parts of Jordan overnight, keeping people in their homes during a brief storm that authorities hope will help replenish water resources in the parched country.

Jordan has suffered prolonged bouts of drought in the last decade. Illegal digging for water for farming has depleted some underground water reservoirs and at least one dam ran dry last year.

The snow and rain should help replenish dams across the mostly desert kingdom, Hatem Al Zubi, deputy director of the National Security and Crisis Centre, said.

Read More Snow, rain and storms wreak havoc in Middle East

They include the 8 million cubic metre Wala Dam south of the capital Amman, which had emptied completely of water, he said.

“We expect it to become full during this wave. It has 2 million cubic metres to go,” Mr Al Zubi told official television.

Crews in Amman were working to fix downed electricity lines and clear main roads. The municipality described some roads as “driveable with the utmost caution”.

Electricity in Jordan is carried on poles, not through underground cables.

Youssef Al Shawarbeh, a municipal official, said trapped vehicles and falling trees hampered efforts to clear the snow and repair the lines.

“The main roads to reach vital facilities in Amman are open and some are open with caution,” he told official television.

The Meteorological Department said the weather on Thursday was “rainy and cloudy in most areas” with a high of 6°C in Amman and a low of 1°C. It expected temperatures to rise steadily in the next few days to reach 11°C on Sunday.

The cold weather may come as a worry to householders, as electricity bills are scheduled to rise in April, when the authorities will remove power subsidies on middle-class households.

The kingdom’s economy has sharply deteriorated in the last two years and unemployment is at an official record high of 24 per cent.

At the Gaza refugee camp north of Amman, Nisreen, a mother and her six children huddled around a kerosene heater on Thursday.

“It snowed lightly and melted quickly, but we're sinking from water from the zinc roof,” she said, referring to the corrugated roof of her home.

Large sections of the camp are neglected and many of its 29,000 residents do not have Jordanian citizenship, unlike most of the millions of people of Palestinian origin in Jordan.

Around 600,000 Syrian refugees also live in the kingdom of 10.7 million. Around one fifth of the Syrian refugees live in the Zaatari and Azraq camps in the deserts of north Jordan and are under movement restrictions.

A spokesman for the UN Refugee Agency said residents had enough blankets and other means to deal with the cold and denied social media reports that one child had died from the cold in Zaatari earlier this month.

Snow blankets the Middle East - in pictures