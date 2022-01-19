Israeli forces destroy Palestinian home in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli forces carried out a pre-dawn demolition of a Palestinian home on Wednesday in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Heavily armed police stood among the rubble of the Salhiyeh family home, which stood opposite the British consulate.

The demolition comes two days after Israeli forces arrived to evict the Palestinian residents following a decision by the Jerusalem municipality to expropriate the land.

Israeli police published footage of people being led away from the property with their hands tied. They said arrests had been made.

Residents had barricaded themselves at the home on Monday, with some climbing on to the roof with a gas cylinder.

Mahmoud Salhiyeh said he would set himself and the house alight if security forces moved in to evict his family.

The residents lost a legal challenge against the property being seized and police said the family had been given “countless opportunities” to hand over the land.

The family say they moved to Sheikh Jarrah before Israel gained control of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

The British consulate on Monday said evictions in occupied land “are against international humanitarian law in all but the most exceptional circumstances”.

A supporter of the Salhiyeh family, holds pictures of them at the ruins of their house, which was demolished on January 19. AFP

British and EU officials were this week among visitors to Sheikh Jarrah, which is home to numerous diplomatic missions.

The neighbourhood became a focal point of Palestinian protest last year, over plans to evict dozens of residents from their homes.

The cases which were initially at the centre of demonstrations have reached Israel’s Supreme Court, but judges are yet to make a final ruling.