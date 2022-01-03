Israel's Jerusalem Post website hacked on Suleimani assassination anniversary

Israel's Jerusalem Post newspaper said on Monday its website had been hacked, in what it said was an apparent threat to the country.
Instead of displaying a main news page, the website showed an illustration that appeared to recall top Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, who was assassinated in a US drone strike in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
The illustration showed a missile descending from a fist bearing a red ring, an apparent reference to a distinctive ring Suleimani used to wear.
The Jerusalem Post, an English-language daily, tweeted that it was working to resolve the issue.
"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat [to] Israel," it said.
Its mobile app did not appear to be affected, while other major Israeli news websites were working normally.