Tear gas fired at pro-democracy protestors in Khartoum

Thousands of people poured on to the streets of Sudan’s capital on Monday chanting “freedom!” and hoisting banners decrying the October 25 coup that has derailed the country’s democratic transition.

Police fired tear gas at the marchers, witnesses said, an apparent attempt to disrupt the gathering before it grew larger.

Sudan's top general and coup leader Abdel Fattah Al Burhan. AFP

Monday’s rallies are the latest in a series of demonstrations by a powerful pro-democracy movement that has mobilised hundreds of thousands to stage anti-coup protests over the past eight weeks.

The protests have contributed to the deepening of a political crisis that has gripped Sudan since the coup. The reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on November 21, a month after his dismissal by the military, has only fuelled the crisis.

Mr Hamdok, who had led a civilian Cabinet supported by the pro-democracy movement until the coup, is viewed by some as a fig leaf for direct military rule. He also has yet to form a government of independent technocrats as promised a month ago.

“The significance of these rallies is that they send a clear message to the military that the people are adamant to be ruled by civilians no matter how long it takes for this to happen,” said one of the protesters, retired middle schoolteacher Moatasam Fath Al Rahman.

“The wiser among us should come up with a solution that spares the country a slide into chaos.”

Monday’s protesters carried Sudan’s red, black, white and green flags and carried banners denouncing the military’s power grab and army chief and coup leader Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan.

Hundreds of police were deployed near the presidential palace overlooking the Blue Nile, but there were no signs of troops on the streets. Stores were open in downtown Khartoum, but there was little traffic on the streets by the afternoon.