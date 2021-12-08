Woman stabbed near Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

A woman was injured in a stabbing attack at the entrance to the Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on Wednesday morning, Israeli authorities reported.

The victim of the attack, a 30-year-old woman, was treated on the spot then moved to Hadassah hospital.

Israeli police said they received a report of a stabbing incident at the entrance junction to the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood and a woman was treated on the scene before being moved to a medical facility. A large number of armed officers in riot gear were deployed to comb the area for the suspect.

A spokesperson for the Hadassah hospital told The National that the victim was lightly wounded after being stabbed in the back.

Police are searching for the suspect who fled the scene. Dozens of police had closed off the area and helicopters were seen circling the neighbourhood.

This is a developing story...